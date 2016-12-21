Former youth center counselor accused of sexually assaulting teen

A former Sununu Youth Services Center counselor is accused of giving sex, alcohol and guns to a teenager sentenced to the youth detention center on separate occasions in Concord, Laconia and Manchester. Police allege Kirstie Bean, 25, of Concord also gave the 15-year-old and an 18-year-old pistols this past July when the three were in Laconia.

