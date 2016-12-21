Former youth center counselor accused...

Former youth center counselor accused of sexually assaulting teen

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Concord Monitor

A former Sununu Youth Services Center counselor is accused of giving sex, alcohol and guns to a teenager sentenced to the youth detention center on separate occasions in Concord, Laconia and Manchester. Police allege Kirstie Bean, 25, of Concord also gave the 15-year-old and an 18-year-old pistols this past July when the three were in Laconia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) 6 hr Booboohead 89
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 27 happygilmore 121,909
Loan needed urgently (May '14) Dec 26 Emily Thomas 85
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Got abreak Dec 6 Louis Manuel Rubio 1
Three charges dismissed in beating case (May '07) Dec '16 Mom of 4 23
News Will Evangelicals Deliver The White House To Do... Nov '16 South Knox Hombre 1
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,524,539

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC