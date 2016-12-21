For two former lawmakers, obeying the law proved more painful than ignoring the pain in their lives
Everything, it seemed, hurt former Rep. Joseph Lachance of Manchester. His back, feet, legs, stomach, shoulder, soul, all damaged from military service, all soothed from smoking pot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Need help now
|88
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 16
|bisbeebeadmaned
|121,908
|Got abreak
|Dec 6
|Louis Manuel Rubio
|1
|Three charges dismissed in beating case (May '07)
|Dec 1
|Mom of 4
|23
|Will Evangelicals Deliver The White House To Do...
|Nov '16
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess speaks at his first b...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC