For two former lawmakers, obeying the...

For two former lawmakers, obeying the law proved more painful than ignoring the pain in their lives

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Concord Monitor

Everything, it seemed, hurt former Rep. Joseph Lachance of Manchester. His back, feet, legs, stomach, shoulder, soul, all damaged from military service, all soothed from smoking pot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) 3 hr Need help now 88
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 16 bisbeebeadmaned 121,908
Got abreak Dec 6 Louis Manuel Rubio 1
Three charges dismissed in beating case (May '07) Dec 1 Mom of 4 23
News Will Evangelicals Deliver The White House To Do... Nov '16 South Knox Hombre 1
News Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess speaks at his first b... Nov '16 former democrat 1
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,653 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,213

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC