Family fun for New Year's Eve around ...

Family fun for New Year's Eve around the Seacoast Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Before I had kids, I would get all amped about New Year's Eve, hoping to have the most stunning outfit to wear to the most fabulous party where, when the clock counted down to midnight, I would look around the room at all the beautiful people and lights and champagne and think, THIS is what life is about. Not only did I never once attend a party like that, I also never expected to feel that a New Year's Eve spent low key and with your family - THAT'S what life is about.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 27 happygilmore 121,909
Loan needed urgently (May '14) Dec 26 Emily Thomas 85
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Dec 26 Need help now 88
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Got abreak Dec 6 Louis Manuel Rubio 1
Three charges dismissed in beating case (May '07) Dec 1 Mom of 4 23
News Will Evangelicals Deliver The White House To Do... Nov '16 South Knox Hombre 1
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,035 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,007

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC