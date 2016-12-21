BJ's Market Adds U-Haul

BJ's Market Adds U-Haul

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: CSP

William and Marie Saucier, owners of BJ's Market in Glenburn, Maine, have recently added U-Haul truck and trailer rentals to the convenience store they have been operating since 1998. Families needing moving services now will have increased convenience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Tue happygilmore 121,909
Loan needed urgently (May '14) Mon Emily Thomas 85
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Mon Need help now 88
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Got abreak Dec 6 Louis Manuel Rubio 1
Three charges dismissed in beating case (May '07) Dec 1 Mom of 4 23
News Will Evangelicals Deliver The White House To Do... Nov '16 South Knox Hombre 1
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Hillsborough County was issued at December 28 at 9:59AM EST

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,987 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,185

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC