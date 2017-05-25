New signal at M-52 and Pleasant Lake ...

New signal at M-52 and Pleasant Lake Road, north of Manchester, now in flash mode

Wednesday May 24

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation recently installed a new split-phase traffic signal at M-52 and Pleasant Lake Road, just north of Manchester. The split phase includes a staggered green time for Pleasant Lake Road traffic , while both directions of M-52 will proceed on a green light.

Manchester, MI

