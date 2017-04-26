Grass Lake claims Governor's 2017 Active Community Award
Grass Lake Township and the Village of Grass Lake were honored with the 2017 Active Community Award on April 20 at the Governor's Fitness Awards ceremony in Detroit. Supported by Sen. Mike Shirkey, R-Clark Lake, Grass Lake's nomination received the nod for the award over the other two finalists, the city of Ishpeming and Waterford Township.
