Ex-Steeler Jon Witman pleads guilty in second DUI crash

23 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

A former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his second crash while driving under the influence of prescription drugs last year. Forty-four-year-old Jon Witman was ordered to serve three days on house arrest as part of his six months' probation sentence.

