SAG Awards 2017: 'Hidden Figures' adds top trophy in shocking upset

Jan 29, 2017

The cast of "Hidden Figures" rocketed to the Screen Actors Guild's top award Sunday night at a fiery, protest-laden ceremony that was dominated by defiance over President Trump's sweeping immigration ban. An uplifting drama about African-American mathematicians who aided NASA's 1960s space race, "Hidden Figures" was the surprise best-ensemble winner at the SAG Awards held at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.

