SAG Awards 2017: 'Hidden Figures' adds top trophy in shocking upset
The cast of "Hidden Figures" rocketed to the Screen Actors Guild's top award Sunday night at a fiery, protest-laden ceremony that was dominated by defiance over President Trump's sweeping immigration ban. An uplifting drama about African-American mathematicians who aided NASA's 1960s space race, "Hidden Figures" was the surprise best-ensemble winner at the SAG Awards held at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|130
|dj garcia (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Truth
|10
|Cher sympathizes with Trump supporters, slams h...
|Nov '16
|Aspirin Between M...
|30
|Hillary Clinton to attend rally in Detroit's Ea...
|Nov '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|47
|Candidates battle for MI in General Election
|Nov '16
|Billy
|21
|Hillary Clinton is talking jobs, jobs, jobs a "... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Synque
|32
|whatever happened to the Nichay kids?? (Sep '15)
|Nov '15
|CSM
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC