Manchester football team enjoys tailgate grills during summer drills

Gone are the days of peanut butter and jelly sandwich sack lunches during practice breaks for the Manchester High School varsity football team. When the lunch whistle blew on Wednesday, Aug. 10, players instead filed to the parking lot where two pickup trucks were parked back-to-back and an impressive tailgate took shape.

