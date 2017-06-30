State briefs for Sunday, July 2

State briefs for Sunday, July 2

Chesapeake will soon overtake Norfolk as Virginia's second-most-populous city. New projections from the University of Virginia put Chesapeake's population at 253,000 by 2020, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

