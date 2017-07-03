PotomacLocal.com is the newest tenant at CENTERFUSE

The seven-year-old digital media company with a focus on local news, politics, and transportation issues in the Prince William County region will not only produce news coverage and content at the Manassas co-working center but will engage with readers and local business owners there, too. "My job as an entrepreneurial journalist on any given day requires me to be in multiple places in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.