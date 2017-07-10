New flash flood warning in effect for...

New flash flood warning in effect for western Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park

Thursday Jul 6

The National Weather Service has issued a new flood warning for western Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Fairfax city and central Fairfax County until 2 p.m. According to the national weather service, heavy rain is likely to cause flooding in those areas and minor flooding is already occurring.

