Governor will open new veterans assistance center in Manassas
Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be in Manassas on Tuesday, July 18 for the opening of a new veterans benefits office. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of our newest Veterans Benefits office next Tuesday, July 18 in Manassas.
