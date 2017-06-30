VIDEO: Hundreds line up to speak abou...

VIDEO: Hundreds line up to speak about new mosque in Nokesville

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Fauquier.com

Nearly three hours after the meeting began, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors was still hearing from local residents late Tuesday regarding a new mosque proposed for Nokesville on land inside the county's protected "rural crescent."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hi Manassas (Jun '16) 20 hr trace 5
curious Jun 25 trace 1
Manassas (Jun '16) Jun 25 trace 2
Victory Lakes / Bristow (Aug '06) Jun 24 youngdreamer 103
bj Jun 21 syd 12
News Independence Day Event Guide 2017 Jun 20 WCB 1
lookin (Dec '16) Jun 10 syd 3
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,607 • Total comments across all topics: 282,168,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC