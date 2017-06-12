Trans Candidate Wins Virginia House P...

Trans Candidate Wins Virginia House Primary, Makes History

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Advocate

Danica Roem has won the Democratic primary for the Virginia House of Delegates' 13th District, making her the first out transgender candidate to win a Virginia state legislative primary and giving her a chance to be the nation's only out trans legislator, if she can beat one of the most anti-LGBT lawmakers anywhere. Roem today bested three other Democrats, and in November she will face Republican Bob Marshall, who has represented the district for 25 years and is known as "Bigot Bob" and "Sideshow Bob" for his extreme anti-LGBT stances and other far-right positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bj 2 hr syd 8
lookin Jun 10 syd 3
same sex friends (May '16) May '17 junior 6
bad wolf public house Mar '17 customer 1
News Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park plac... Mar '17 Sarah 1
Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14) Mar '17 Guest 4
Feel moving easy or messy and stress? Mar '17 Nathan White 1
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,496 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC