TCA names Schoonover VP of education, operations; promotes Hall to senior director position
The Truckload Carriers Association has made two changes in its workforce - the hiring of James J. Schoonover as vice president of education and operations and the promotion of Marli Hall to senior director of outreach and engagement. In this new leadership role, he will be responsible for overseeing the continued development of TCA's education initiatives and for managing the operations of TCA's Alexandria office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hi Manassas (Jun '16)
|Sat
|trace
|5
|curious
|Jun 25
|trace
|1
|Manassas (Jun '16)
|Jun 25
|trace
|2
|Victory Lakes / Bristow (Aug '06)
|Jun 24
|youngdreamer
|103
|bj
|Jun 21
|syd
|12
|Independence Day Event Guide 2017
|Jun 20
|WCB
|1
|lookin (Dec '16)
|Jun 10
|syd
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC