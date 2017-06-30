TCA names Schoonover VP of education,...

TCA names Schoonover VP of education, operations; promotes Hall to senior director position

The Truckload Carriers Association has made two changes in its workforce - the hiring of James J. Schoonover as vice president of education and operations and the promotion of Marli Hall to senior director of outreach and engagement. In this new leadership role, he will be responsible for overseeing the continued development of TCA's education initiatives and for managing the operations of TCA's Alexandria office.

