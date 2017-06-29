Suzanne Miller, wife of Delegate Jack...

Suzanne Miller, wife of Delegate Jackson Miller loses battle with cancer

After living in pain for over seven years from what started as a rare nerve cancer my sweetie is now free from pain, illness, and sadness for eternity. Nathaniel, Jackson Jr., and I are devastated but we will hold close the precious love and memories that she left for each of us.

