Starting July 3, ask PRTC OmniLink for a pickup or drop off at Manassas Park Community Center
PRTC is a public bus transportation system in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park. Services provided by PRTC include OmniRide, OmniLink, and OmniMatch.
