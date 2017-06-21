'Some OmniRide routes will follow new routing, many OmniRide...

"PRTC will implement a fare increase on Monday, June 26, and many bus schedules will change on Monday, July 3. In past years, any fare increase took effect on the same day as schedule and routing changes, but PRTC adjusted the date of this year's fare increase to align with other regional transit providers participating in the SmarTrip fare collection system. PRTC provides commuter and local bus services as well as ridesharing services in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park.

