Prince William County Arts Council aw...

Prince William County Arts Council awards NOVEC for supporting arts

2 hrs ago

"the Prince William County Arts Council presented NOVEC with the Kathleen K. Seefeldt Awards for Art Excellence award in the Business Supporter category. NOVEC has been honored with four Seefeldt Awards for its continued support of artists and art organizations in the region."

