Police: Man dies after motorcycle crash in Manassas new
According to Prince William County Police, the crash happened at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday near Scenic Pointe Place. Police say the man lost control of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle and crashed into a guard rail while speeding on eastbound Prince William Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bj
|Jun 21
|syd
|12
|Independence Day Event Guide 2017
|Jun 20
|WCB
|1
|lookin
|Jun 10
|syd
|3
|same sex friends (May '16)
|May '17
|junior
|6
|bad wolf public house
|Mar '17
|customer
|1
|Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park plac...
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC