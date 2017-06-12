Police: Catlett woman asks to see officer, gets arrested for DUI and child endangerment
A Catlett woman was arrested yesterday morning after she allegedly drove to a Manassas police station while intoxicated with three children in her car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bj
|2 hr
|syd
|8
|lookin
|Jun 10
|syd
|3
|same sex friends (May '16)
|May '17
|junior
|6
|bad wolf public house
|Mar '17
|customer
|1
|Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park plac...
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|4
|Feel moving easy or messy and stress?
|Mar '17
|Nathan White
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC