Pedestrian struck, killed by Manassas VRE; service halted on Manassas line
A pedestrian was struck on a truss bridge over the Bull Run River at 3:13 p.m. Fire and rescue crews were called to Lake Drive behind General's Ridge Golf Course to respond to the incident. Update: Manassas Line Service Disruption.
