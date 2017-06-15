NVTA funds $2.5 million for Manassas Park VRE garage study
A total of $2.5 million has been set aside for the study and planning of a new parking garage at the Manassas Park Virginia Railway Express Station. The commuter railroad is in the process of completing a study that examines what type of parking garage is needed at the busy station, as well as what type of pedestrian improvements are needed.
