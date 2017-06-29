News 19 mins ago 10:45 p.m.Girl hit a...

News 19 mins ago 10:45 p.m.Girl hit and killed by train was on hike with family

The best adventure of their lives was brought to a sudden, horrifying end. The kids were out on a hike on a railroad trestle over Bull Run on Wednesday when a Virginia Railway Express train came barreling down the tracks.

