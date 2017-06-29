News 19 mins ago 10:45 p.m.Girl hit and killed by train was on hike with family
The best adventure of their lives was brought to a sudden, horrifying end. The kids were out on a hike on a railroad trestle over Bull Run on Wednesday when a Virginia Railway Express train came barreling down the tracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|curious
|Jun 25
|trace
|1
|Manassas (Jun '16)
|Jun 25
|trace
|2
|Victory Lakes / Bristow (Aug '06)
|Jun 24
|youngdreamer
|103
|bj
|Jun 21
|syd
|12
|Independence Day Event Guide 2017
|Jun 20
|WCB
|1
|lookin (Dec '16)
|Jun 10
|syd
|3
|same sex friends (May '16)
|May '17
|junior
|6
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC