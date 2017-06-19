Man's co-worker tried to intervene in knife fight at hotel: Police
Ryan Benson, 27, of Manassas, Va., is accused of stabbing the co-worker and another workmate who tried to intervene, Swatara Township police said. Benson had facial injuries in the incident, and all three, who police said were intoxicated, were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bj
|8 hr
|Fketclark
|11
|Independence Day Event Guide 2017
|Tue
|WCB
|1
|lookin
|Jun 10
|syd
|3
|same sex friends (May '16)
|May '17
|junior
|6
|bad wolf public house
|Mar '17
|customer
|1
|Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park plac...
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC