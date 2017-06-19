Man's co-worker tried to intervene in...

Man's co-worker tried to intervene in knife fight at hotel: Police

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: PennLive.com

Ryan Benson, 27, of Manassas, Va., is accused of stabbing the co-worker and another workmate who tried to intervene, Swatara Township police said. Benson had facial injuries in the incident, and all three, who police said were intoxicated, were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bj 8 hr Fketclark 11
News Independence Day Event Guide 2017 Tue WCB 1
lookin Jun 10 syd 3
same sex friends (May '16) May '17 junior 6
bad wolf public house Mar '17 customer 1
News Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park plac... Mar '17 Sarah 1
Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14) Mar '17 Guest 4
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC