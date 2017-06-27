Manassas Nissan dealership robbed at ...

Manassas Nissan dealership robbed at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Potomac Local

On June 26, 2017 at approximately 7:54 a.m ., the Manassas City Police responded to Sheehy Nissan located at 9010 Liberia Avenue for a report of an armed robbery which just occurred. The victim stated the offender entered the dealership wearing a mask, displayed a gun, and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
curious Jun 25 trace 1
Manassas (Jun '16) Jun 25 trace 2
Victory Lakes / Bristow (Aug '06) Jun 24 youngdreamer 103
bj Jun 21 syd 12
News Independence Day Event Guide 2017 Jun 20 WCB 1
lookin Jun 10 syd 3
same sex friends (May '16) May '17 junior 6
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,231 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC