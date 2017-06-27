Manassas Nissan dealership robbed at gunpoint
On June 26, 2017 at approximately 7:54 a.m ., the Manassas City Police responded to Sheehy Nissan located at 9010 Liberia Avenue for a report of an armed robbery which just occurred. The victim stated the offender entered the dealership wearing a mask, displayed a gun, and demanded money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|curious
|Jun 25
|trace
|1
|Manassas (Jun '16)
|Jun 25
|trace
|2
|Victory Lakes / Bristow (Aug '06)
|Jun 24
|youngdreamer
|103
|bj
|Jun 21
|syd
|12
|Independence Day Event Guide 2017
|Jun 20
|WCB
|1
|lookin
|Jun 10
|syd
|3
|same sex friends (May '16)
|May '17
|junior
|6
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC