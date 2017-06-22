Manassas Journal Messenger building demolished
Heavy equipment rolled into the former home of the Manassas Journal Messenger at 9009 Church Street in Downtown Manassas on Thursday. Walls were torn down to make way for a new development called Messenger Place, which will feature 94 new condos in a new multi-storey building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bj
|21 hr
|syd
|12
|Independence Day Event Guide 2017
|Tue
|WCB
|1
|lookin
|Jun 10
|syd
|3
|same sex friends (May '16)
|May '17
|junior
|6
|bad wolf public house
|Mar '17
|customer
|1
|Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park plac...
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC