Manassas Journal Messenger building d...

Manassas Journal Messenger building demolished

Heavy equipment rolled into the former home of the Manassas Journal Messenger at 9009 Church Street in Downtown Manassas on Thursday. Walls were torn down to make way for a new development called Messenger Place, which will feature 94 new condos in a new multi-storey building.

