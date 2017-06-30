Manassas calls for supplemental Police help for sell-out July 4 crowd
The department asked Virginia State Police for up to three officers to assist local police with traffic control for the city's "Celebrate America" event on Tuesday. The outside help is needed as the city's department is short staffed.
