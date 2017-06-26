Man, 19, killed in motorcycle crash on Prince William Parkway

On June 24 at 10:42AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Prince William Pkwy and Scenic Point Pl in Manassas to investigate a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, identified as a 19-year-old man of Woodbridge, was traveling eastbound on the Prince William Pkwy near Scenic Point Pl at an excessive speed when the operator lost control and struck a guard rail.

