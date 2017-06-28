Historic Manassas needs volunteers Ju...

Historic Manassas needs volunteers July 4 'Celebrate America' party

Good morning Prince William - Historic Manassas needs volunteers for their Celebrate America event on July 4th in Old Town Manassas. Duties include direct vendors from 11:30-3pm, escort characters around from 5:30-8:30pm, check-in contestants from 2:30-5:30pm and lastly VIP rooftop assistance from 4-10pm.

