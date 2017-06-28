Historic Manassas needs volunteers July 4 'Celebrate America' party
Good morning Prince William - Historic Manassas needs volunteers for their Celebrate America event on July 4th in Old Town Manassas. Duties include direct vendors from 11:30-3pm, escort characters around from 5:30-8:30pm, check-in contestants from 2:30-5:30pm and lastly VIP rooftop assistance from 4-10pm.
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|curious
|Jun 25
|trace
|1
|Manassas (Jun '16)
|Jun 25
|trace
|2
|Victory Lakes / Bristow (Aug '06)
|Jun 24
|youngdreamer
|103
|bj
|Jun 21
|syd
|12
|Independence Day Event Guide 2017
|Jun 20
|WCB
|1
|lookin
|Jun 10
|syd
|3
|same sex friends (May '16)
|May '17
|junior
|6
