Festival at Manassas sells for $20 million
"Finmarc Management, Inc., a Bethesda, Maryland-based commercial real estate firm, has announced the purchase of the Festival at Manassas, a 117,000 square foot neighborhood shopping center located at 10280-10388 Festival Lane in Manassas, Virginia for $20 million. Anchored by Global Food and approximately 97% leased at the time of purchase, the asset was formerly owned by Katz Properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bj
|8 hr
|fketclark
|9
|lookin
|Jun 10
|syd
|3
|same sex friends (May '16)
|May '17
|junior
|6
|bad wolf public house
|Mar '17
|customer
|1
|Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park plac...
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|4
|Feel moving easy or messy and stress?
|Mar '17
|Nathan White
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC