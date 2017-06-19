Festival at Manassas sells for $20 million

"Finmarc Management, Inc., a Bethesda, Maryland-based commercial real estate firm, has announced the purchase of the Festival at Manassas, a 117,000 square foot neighborhood shopping center located at 10280-10388 Festival Lane in Manassas, Virginia for $20 million. Anchored by Global Food and approximately 97% leased at the time of purchase, the asset was formerly owned by Katz Properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.