Festival at Manassas sells for $20 mi...

Festival at Manassas sells for $20 million

4 hrs ago

"Finmarc Management, Inc., a Bethesda, Maryland-based commercial real estate firm, has announced the purchase of the Festival at Manassas, a 117,000 square foot neighborhood shopping center located at 10280-10388 Festival Lane in Manassas, Virginia for $20 million. Anchored by Global Food and approximately 97% leased at the time of purchase, the asset was formerly owned by Katz Properties.

Manassas, VA

