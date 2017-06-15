Dozens arrested in Virginia heroin round-up
Warrants were obtained for more than 40 people as part of law enforcement's "continued campaign" to "combat heroin use and distribution" in Prince William and Manassas, Virginia. "The Narcotics Task Force has conducted five similar large-scale operations [in Prince William] since 2013," a Prince William Police spokesperson said.
