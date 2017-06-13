Democratic challenger to Marshall would be Va.'s first openly transgender lawmaker
Democratic primary candidate Danica Roem makes her pitch to voters at the Bull Run Swim & Raquet Club while debating three fellow Democrats vying to unseat Republican State Delegate Bob Marshall in Manassas. Virginia voters on Tuesday nominated a Democrat who would be Virginia's first openly transgender lawmaker to challenge Del.
