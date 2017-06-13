Democratic challenger to Marshall wou...

Democratic challenger to Marshall would be Va.'s first openly transgender lawmaker

Tuesday Jun 13

Democratic primary candidate Danica Roem makes her pitch to voters at the Bull Run Swim & Raquet Club while debating three fellow Democrats vying to unseat Republican State Delegate Bob Marshall in Manassas. Virginia voters on Tuesday nominated a Democrat who would be Virginia's first openly transgender lawmaker to challenge Del.

