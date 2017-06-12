Attorney General Herring Reaches Settlement With Dixie Pawn, Incorporated
Attorney General Mark Herring said Dixie Pawn charged interest and fees beyond those permitted by state pawnbroker statutes. That in turn violated the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
