American Disposal Services celebrates its drivers and helpers
American Disposal Services , Manassas, Virginia, celebrated National Garbage Man Day the week of June 17, 2017, with daily surprises for its waste and recycling drivers and helpers. "The men and women of the waste hauling industry don't receive the recognition they deserve," says Kevin Edwards, general manager of American Disposal Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|curious
|Jun 25
|trace
|1
|Manassas (Jun '16)
|Jun 25
|trace
|2
|Victory Lakes / Bristow (Aug '06)
|Jun 24
|youngdreamer
|103
|bj
|Jun 21
|syd
|12
|Independence Day Event Guide 2017
|Jun 20
|WCB
|1
|lookin
|Jun 10
|syd
|3
|same sex friends (May '16)
|May '17
|junior
|6
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC