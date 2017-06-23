'All Interstate 95 northbound traffic in Stafford County will be stopped'
All Interstate 95 northbound traffic in Stafford County will be stopped intermittently for 20-minute intervals between midnight and 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 as part of a work zone for the I-95 Express Lanes Southern Terminus Extension. Crews will be installing overhead signs between Exit 140 and Exit 143 as part of a 2.5 mile extension of I-95 Express Lanes from its current southern terminus.
