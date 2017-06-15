7-Eleven on Digges Road robbed at gunpoint
"At 01:11 a.m. on June 14, 2017, the Manassas City Police responded to 8402 Digges Rd for a report of an armed robbery. The store clerk told police a black male entered the store wearing a mask, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.
