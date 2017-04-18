UPDATED: Police release photo of 'pos...

UPDATED: Police release photo of 'possible suspect' in Manassas murder

Denis Alexander Sanchez, 20, of Manassas, who was identified as one of the two suspects in the shooting death of Wilfredo Guardado-Huezo, is in custody, according to police.

