Smith promises a clerks office that meets the needs of a growing county
Voters will head to the polls tomorrow, April 18 to choose the next Prince William County Clerk of the Circuit Court following the death of Michele McQuigg . Smith : Having interacted extensively with the Clerk's office, I feel the biggest issues that need to be addressed are it's responsiveness to the public, recruitment and retention of quality staff, and modernization of its IT infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bad wolf public house
|Mar 30
|customer
|1
|Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park plac...
|Mar 28
|Sarah
|1
|Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|4
|bj
|Mar '17
|Robbie
|3
|Feel moving easy or messy and stress?
|Mar '17
|Nathan White
|1
|9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Pancho villa
|51
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Blazey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC