Smith promises a clerks office that m...

Smith promises a clerks office that meets the needs of a growing county

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Potomac Local

Voters will head to the polls tomorrow, April 18 to choose the next Prince William County Clerk of the Circuit Court following the death of Michele McQuigg . Smith : Having interacted extensively with the Clerk's office, I feel the biggest issues that need to be addressed are it's responsiveness to the public, recruitment and retention of quality staff, and modernization of its IT infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bad wolf public house Mar 30 customer 1
News Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park plac... Mar 28 Sarah 1
Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14) Mar '17 Guest 4
bj Mar '17 Robbie 3
Feel moving easy or messy and stress? Mar '17 Nathan White 1
News 9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08) Feb '17 Pancho villa 51
Stonewall middle school (May '15) Jan '17 Blazey 2
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,403,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC