Sexting Can Have Serious Legal Consequences For Teens
Northern Virginia bureau reporter David Culver sat in on a mock trial that teaches teens about the dangers of sexting. Prince William County prosecutors are taking students in Manassas out of the classroom and into the courtroom to show the risks of sending sexually explicit photographs or messages via cellphones and other technology.
