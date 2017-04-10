McPike talks tough on toll lanes at Manassas town hall
State Senator Jeremy McPike took a hard stance against the E-ZPass Express toll lanes on Interstate 95. "This is the biggest land giveaway I have ever seen," McPike on Thursday, April 6 told a crowd of about 70 attendees at a joint town hall with Lt. Governor Ralph Northam, who's also seeking the Democratic nomination for Virginia Governor in the coming June 13 Primary Election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bad wolf public house
|Mar 30
|customer
|1
|Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park plac...
|Mar 28
|Sarah
|1
|Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14)
|Mar 16
|Guest
|4
|bj
|Mar 14
|Robbie
|3
|Feel moving easy or messy and stress?
|Mar '17
|Nathan White
|1
|9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Pancho villa
|51
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Blazey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC