McPike talks tough on toll lanes at Manassas town hall

State Senator Jeremy McPike took a hard stance against the E-ZPass Express toll lanes on Interstate 95. "This is the biggest land giveaway I have ever seen," McPike on Thursday, April 6 told a crowd of about 70 attendees at a joint town hall with Lt. Governor Ralph Northam, who's also seeking the Democratic nomination for Virginia Governor in the coming June 13 Primary Election.

