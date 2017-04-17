Man Shot to Death Outside Manassas Restaurants
A man in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the 9000 block of Centreville Road called 911 after hearing shots fired about 1:10 a.m. Monday. He said it took him a few minutes to find the victim, who was face down on the asphalt outside a diner next to the McDonald's.
