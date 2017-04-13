Fauquier man suspected of dumping fue...

Fauquier man suspected of dumping fuel into sewer

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Potomac Local

Suspicious Person/Illegal Discharge: On, April 12, 2017, dispatch received a call of a suspicious person possibly dumping an unknown material into the sewer at the rear of the 7400 Block of Stream Walk Lane in Manassas. This call matched previous calls and in the area where there had been cases of possible illegal discharges already under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal's Office and Prince William County Police.

