Fauquier man suspected of dumping fuel into sewer
Suspicious Person/Illegal Discharge: On, April 12, 2017, dispatch received a call of a suspicious person possibly dumping an unknown material into the sewer at the rear of the 7400 Block of Stream Walk Lane in Manassas. This call matched previous calls and in the area where there had been cases of possible illegal discharges already under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal's Office and Prince William County Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bad wolf public house
|Mar 30
|customer
|1
|Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park plac...
|Mar 28
|Sarah
|1
|Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14)
|Mar 16
|Guest
|4
|bj
|Mar '17
|Robbie
|3
|Feel moving easy or messy and stress?
|Mar '17
|Nathan White
|1
|9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Pancho villa
|51
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Blazey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC