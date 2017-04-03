Berkadia arranges $58 million construction loan for apartments
Berkadia has arranged a $58 million loan for Abberly Averra Apartments, a 336-unit, multifamily construction project located west of Manassas. Managing Director David Blake and Senior Director Steve Murden of the Richmond office secured the HUD insured loan on behalf of University Village Holdings LLC, a joint venture between the community's master planner, The Rector Cos, and the HHHunt Corp., a Virginia-based real estate development company.
