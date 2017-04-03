Aurora revives Orion UAV production for 2019 delivery
Aurora Flight Sciences will revive production of the Orion ultra-long-endurance unmanned air vehicle and the proof-of-concept aircraft will transfer from US Air Force storage to perform a series of demonstrations with the Coast Guard. A Block 1 configuration of the diesel engine-powered Orion is in development by the Manassas, Virginia-based aviation company to offer as a service for the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission by late 2019, says Aurora chairman and chief executive John Langford.
