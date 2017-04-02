After closing Woodbridge multicultural party store, retailer sees future in balloons
Annia Jaffa handed over the keys to her shop Nyea's Party at Featherstone Square on Saturday to her landlord. She opened her store in 2014 with the goal to be a multicultural party and events supplier to a large number of minorities who live in Prince William County.
Read more at Potomac Local.
