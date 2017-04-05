Activities return to Downtown Manassas in time for spring
The City of Manassas Farmer's Market is back for its 26th peak season. Running from April through early November, the market is open on both Thursdays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. The Thursday market will be housed at the Harris Pavilion beginning April 6, while Saturday shoppers can find all their market necessities in a new location in the Prince William Lot across from the new Baldwin Elementary beginning April 8. Year after year, the market continues to grow with 24 vendors signed up for the Thursday market and just shy of 50 vendors on Saturday.
