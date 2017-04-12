A new paint job for Okras in Downtown...

A new paint job for Okras in Downtown Manassas

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Potomac Local

Okras at the corner of Center and Battle streets is being painted a beige, a far cry from the bright yellow it sported until recently. Inside is Okras Cajun Creole, a nearly 20-year-old restaurant that serves up gumbo and other New Orleans fare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bad wolf public house Mar 30 customer 1
News Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park plac... Mar 28 Sarah 1
Atlantic Research Corporation (May '14) Mar 16 Guest 4
bj Mar 14 Robbie 3
Feel moving easy or messy and stress? Mar '17 Nathan White 1
News 9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08) Feb '17 Pancho villa 51
Stonewall middle school (May '15) Jan '17 Blazey 2
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,338 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC