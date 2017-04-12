A new paint job for Okras in Downtown Manassas
Okras at the corner of Center and Battle streets is being painted a beige, a far cry from the bright yellow it sported until recently. Inside is Okras Cajun Creole, a nearly 20-year-old restaurant that serves up gumbo and other New Orleans fare.
