Winter strikes back! Find storm-related info, closings, and delays
We could get anywhere between three and eight inches of snow from this later winter storm that is slated to impact our region Monday night into Tuesday. The Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates from Prince William County Public Schools, Stafford County Public Schools, Manassas City Public Schools, Manassas Park City Public Schools, Northern Virginia Community College, Germanna Community College, George Mason University, Mary Washington University.
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feel moving easy or messy and stress?
|Mar 6
|Nathan White
|1
|9 Arrested In Connection With Gang Activity In ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 12
|Pancho villa
|51
|bj
|Jan '17
|Robbie
|2
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Blazey
|2
|smokin sausage (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|quick
|10
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|lookin
|Dec '16
|quick
|1
