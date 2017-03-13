Winter strikes back! Find storm-relat...

Winter strikes back! Find storm-related info, closings, and delays

We could get anywhere between three and eight inches of snow from this later winter storm that is slated to impact our region Monday night into Tuesday. The Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates from Prince William County Public Schools, Stafford County Public Schools, Manassas City Public Schools, Manassas Park City Public Schools, Northern Virginia Community College, Germanna Community College, George Mason University, Mary Washington University.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Manassas County was issued at March 13 at 10:47AM EDT

